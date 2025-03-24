CISA suggests stopping new capacity additions

Jiang Wei, vice president and secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), stated at the 16th High-Quality Development Conference of the Steel Industry held in Beijing that the imbalance between supply and demand is the main contradiction currently affecting the development of the industry. He stated that in 2024 the Chinese steel industry faced a profound adjustment amid the drastic changes in the longs segment. Downward pressure on demand for traditional long products intensified due to the weak performance of China’s real estate industry.

Jiang said that it is essential to effectively halt new capacity additions, while also building channels for the exit of outdated capacity in the steel industry.

Secondly, he said it is important to adhere to scientific and technological innovation, focus on niche markets, and achieve higher added-value by providing more professional products to a greater number of specialized users.

Meanwhile, it is important, he stated, to persist in the green and low-carbon transformation, which is the only way for the steel industry to achieve high-quality and sustainable development.