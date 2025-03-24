 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA suggests stopping new capacity additions

Monday, 24 March 2025 13:54:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Jiang Wei, vice president and secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), stated at the 16th High-Quality Development Conference of the Steel Industry held in Beijing that the imbalance between supply and demand is the main contradiction currently affecting the development of the industry. He stated that in 2024 the Chinese steel industry faced a profound adjustment amid the drastic changes in the longs segment. Downward pressure on demand for traditional long products intensified due to the weak performance of China’s real estate industry.

Jiang said that it is essential to effectively halt new capacity additions, while also building channels for the exit of outdated capacity in the steel industry.

Secondly, he said it is important to adhere to scientific and technological innovation, focus on niche markets, and achieve higher added-value by providing more professional products to a greater number of specialized users.

Meanwhile, it is important, he stated, to persist in the green and low-carbon transformation, which is the only way for the steel industry to achieve high-quality and sustainable development.

 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Rising futures in China lead to higher billet offer prices from Asia

25 Mar | Longs and Billet

China’s stainless steel exports up 11.84 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.5% in mid-March

25 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.3% in mid-March

24 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit down 1.7 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit down 1.08 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

Valin Steel’s net profit down 59.99 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

Weak trade for import billet in SE Asia amid bid-offer gap, ex-Iran billet most competitive

20 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices see slight declines, ex-ASEAN prices surge

20 Mar | Longs and Billet

Chinese HDG export prices edge down further

20 Mar | Flats and Slab