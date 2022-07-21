﻿
CISA: Steel industry in Tangshan has faced more difficulties than expected

Thursday, 21 July 2022 11:53:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Qu Xiuli, vice president and secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), speaking regarding steel enterprises’ recent performances in Tangshan in Hebei Province, stated that the local steel industry has been facing more difficulties than expected.

Ms. Qu said she hoped that all steel enterprises would focus on strengthening confidence and would stabilize the market with adjustments in product structure based on market demand. Meanwhile, she urged all steelmakers to adjust production and inventory levels as well as to pay attention to the safety of capital supply.


