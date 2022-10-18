﻿
English
CISA: Steel demand in China to pick up in the future

Tuesday, 18 October 2022
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) held a video conference at which it discussed the operational situation of Chinese steelmakers in the third quarter this year and the difficulties in production and operations they will likely face in the coming period.

Accordingly, the CISA said it believes that the Chinese steel industry will continue to face difficulties in the fourth quarter this year, while steelmakers should try their best to improve efficiency and to work hard. With the implementation of the national economic stability package policy, the national economy will maintain a recovery trend and so demand for steel is expected to gradually pick up in the future, the CISA noted.

He Wenbo, chief executive officer of the CISA, said that China’s steel industry will face a totally different market outlook instead of the situation in 2008 and 2015. He said he believed that there will be some steelmakers who will change their way of thinking and doing business, while there will be other steelmakers who will withdraw from the steel market.


