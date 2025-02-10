CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.8% in late January, stocks also up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late January (January 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.109 million mt, up 1.8 percent compared to mid-January (January 11-20) this year.

In mid-January, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.072 million mt, up 0.3 percent compared to early January (January 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of January 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.35 million mt, increasing by 18.7 percent compared to January 20.