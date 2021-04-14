CISA mills’ daily steel output rebounds in early April, stocks also up

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:41:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early April (April 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2739 million mt, up 2.88 percent compared to late March (March 21-31).

In late March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members totaled 2.2102 million mt, down 0.16 percent compared to mid-March (March 11-20).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of April 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.4957 million mt, increasing by 788,900 mt or 5.36 percent compared to March 31.

As of April 9, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,130/mt ($785/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 233/mt ($36/mt) from March 31, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.5362