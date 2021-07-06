CISA mills’ daily steel output falls 5.51% in late June, stocks down

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 14:21:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late June (June 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2635 million mt, down 5.51 percent compared to mid-June (June 11-20).

In mid-June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members totaled 2.3954 million mt, up 2.57 percent compared to early June (June 1-10).

As a result of lower production, stocks of mills in the Chinese steel market declined in the given period. As of June 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.7661 million mt, decreasing by 1.9309 million mt or 12.3 percent compared to June 20.

As of July 2, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 4,897/mt ($757/mt) ex-warehouse, down by RMB 53/mt ($8.2/mt) or 1.07 percent from June 20 due to slack demand in the traditional offseason, according to SteelOrbis’ data.