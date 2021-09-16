CISA mills’ daily steel output down further in early Sept, only by 0.38%

Thursday, 16 September 2021 15:49:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early September (September 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0449 million mt, down 0.38 percent compared to late August (August 21-31).

In late August (August 21-31) this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.0527 million mt, down 3.99 percent compared to mid-August (August 11-20).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of September 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.3238 million mt, decreasing by 103,300 mt or 0.77 percent compared to August 31.

As of September 10, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,520/mt ($858/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 227/mt ($35.3/mt) or 4.3 percent from August 30, according to SteelOrbis’ data.