CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.43 percent in late October

Monday, 08 November 2021 13:57:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late October (October 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.7353 million mt, down 7.43 percent compared to mid-October (October 11-20).

In mid-October this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.8747 million mt, up 0.08 percent compared to early October (October 1-10).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market declined in the given period. As of October 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 12.8449 million mt, decreasing by 1,600 mt or 0.01 percent compared to October 20.

As of Friday, October 29, rebar prices at the Chinese domestic market were standing at RMB 5,320/mt ($832/mt), decreasing by RMB 490/mt ($77/mt) or 8.43 percent since October 20.