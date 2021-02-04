﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.87 percent in late January

Thursday, 04 February 2021 13:56:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late January (January 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1766 million mt, down 1.87 percent compared to mid-January (January 11-20).

In mid-January, the average daily steel output of all CISA members totaled 2.2181 million mt, up 1.02 percent compared to early January (January 1-10).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in late January. As of January 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.7626 million mt, decreasing by 0.2804 million mt or 2.0 percent compared to January 20.

As of January 29, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 4,357/mt ($674/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 34/mt ($5.3/mt) or 0.8 percent from January 20, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.4605


Tags: Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Feb

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 16.5% in late Jan
02  Feb

Average new house prices in 100 cities up 0.37 percent in Jan
02  Feb

Steel sector PMI in Hebei decreases to 46.9 percent in Jan
28  Jan

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.13 percent
21  Jan

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.79 percent