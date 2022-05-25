﻿
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.27 percent in mid-May

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 11:23:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-May (May 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2991 million mt, down 0.27 percent compared to early May (May 1-10) this year.

In early May this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.3053 million mt, down 2.26 percent compared to late April (April 21-30) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of May 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 19.9774 million mt, rising by 6.55 percent compared to May 10.

As of May 20, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,670/mt ($702/mt), rising by RMB 63/mt ($9.5/mt) or 1.37 percent since May 10.


