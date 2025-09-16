 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 7.2% in early September 2025, stocks also up

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 09:39:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early September (September 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.087 million mt, up 7.2 percent compared to late August (August 21-31) this year.   

In late August, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.947 million mt, down 8.0 percent compared to mid-August (August 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of September 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.82 million mt, increasing by 5.6 percent compared to August 31.


