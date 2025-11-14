CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 6.0 percent in early November 2025, stocks also up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early November (November 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members – totaled 1.926 million mt, up 6.0 percent compared to late October (October 21-31) this year.

In late October, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.817 million mt, down 9.8 percent compared to mid-October (October 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of November 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.49 million mt, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to October 31.