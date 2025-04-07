 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.9% in late March, stocks also down

Monday, 07 April 2025 09:33:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late March (March 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.125 million mt, down 1.9 percent compared to mid-March (March 11-20) this year. 

In mid-March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.166 million mt, up 1.6 percent compared to early March (March 1-10) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of March 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.23 million mt, decreasing by 9.9 percent compared to March 20.


