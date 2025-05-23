 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.3% in mid-May, stocks up

Friday, 23 May 2025 16:09:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-May (May 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.199 million mt, down 0.3 percent compared to early May (May 1-10) this year.   

In early May (May 1-10), the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.205 million mt, up 0.2 percent compared to late April (April 21-30) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of May 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.35 million mt, increasing by 1.8 percent compared to May 10.


