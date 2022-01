Wednesday, 12 January 2022 11:38:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has issued its “Foundation Plan” aiming to strengthen resource security, specifically listing the supply targets for scrap, domestic production iron ore, and overseas iron ore for the years 2025, 2030 and 2035.

The plan has been submitted to China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE).