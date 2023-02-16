CISA: Demand and supply of steel in China expected to remain stable

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:15:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

He Wenbo, executive chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), stated at the fifth meeting of the sixth CISA general assembly held in Beijing that the steel industry in 2022 was characterized by several factors: first of all, crude steel output as well as steel consumption indicated year-on-year declines; secondly, the global steel market has been sluggish, for instance, the crude steel output in countries other than China saw bigger declines than China; thirdly, China’s steel exports basically remained stable compared to the previous year; fourthly, steel prices shifted from rises to decreases amid increasing raw material prices; fifthly, Chinese steelmakers’ profitability shrank year on year; sixthly, the fixed asset investment (FAI) structure in the Turkish steel sector was optimized, with research and development investment increasing; and, finally, environmental protection indicators continued to improve.

As for 2023, He Wenbo stated that the slowing down of economic development worldwide will exert a negative impact on steel consumption in the global market, while supply and demand in the Chinese domestic market are expected to remain stable. The decreasing trend of steel consumption in the real estate industry will slow down due to stimulus policies, while the infrastructure industry will play a supporting role in the demand for steel. Moreover, the machinery industry is expected to maintain steady growth. In addition, the auto industry is growing, which will positively affect the demand for auto steel. Furthermore, the shipbuilding industry will likely move on a stable trend. Last but not least, demand for home appliances is expected to rebound, which will help demand for steel to remain steady.