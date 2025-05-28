 |  Login 
CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 11.82% in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 10:00:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke and ferrous scrap decreased by 11.82 percent, 15.97 percent and 7.88 percent year on year, respectively, while the weighted-average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore fines and import iron ore fines rose by 8.8 percent and 5.56 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA). 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

