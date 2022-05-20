CISA: China’s steel prices edge up slightly in April

Friday, 20 May 2022 11:07:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to a new report issued by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), steel prices in April continued their slight uptrend, though at a slower rate due to the strict Covid-19 measures in many regions of China.

There are a number of factors that participants in the Chinese finished steel market should pay attention to in May, the CISA stated.

First of all, inventory levels of finished steel have decreased. As of May 10, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 12.45 million mt, down 0.25 million mt or 2.0 percent month on month, while down 0.26 million mt or 2.0 percent year on year.

Secondly, according to the data issued by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China’s crude steel output amounted to 92.78 million mt in April, down 5.2 percent year on year.

Thirdly, the China Iron Ore Price Index (CIOPI) stood at $142.17/mt as of April 30, decreasing by 23.93 percent year on year, while declining by 10.24 percent month on month. Coking coal, metallurgical coke and scrap prices have seen month-on-month rises of 12.59 percent, 11.37 percent and 2.78 percent, respectively.

In May, steel prices have indicated a declining trend amid the lockdown in Shanghai and the ongoing Covid-19 restriction measures in other regions of China.