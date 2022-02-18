﻿
English
CISA: China’s steel demand to remain stable in 2022

Friday, 18 February 2022 12:01:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

He Wenbo, chief executive officer of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), held a video conference with Edwin Basson, the secretary-general of the World Iron and Steel Association this week, during which he stated that China’s demand for steel in 2022 will likely remain at a the similar level compared to 2021 amid the basic trend in China of seeking progress while also maintaining stability in the country’s economic development.

Mr. He also said that in 2022 CISA will focus on ensuring balanced supply and demand, developing technology in the steel industry, strengthening policy coordination and upstream and downstream cooperation, and promoting cross-industry cooperation.


