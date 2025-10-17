CISA: China’s steel demand to fluctuate on downward trend in 2026-30

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) held a symposium on quality upgrading of the steel industry in Beijing on October 15. Participants at the symposium had detailed discussions on the main content of the "Research Report on the 15th Five-Year Development Plan for the Steel Industry (Draft for Discussion)" and put forward specific suggestions.

Xia Nong, CISA vice president, emphasized that during the 15th five-year plan period (2026-30) domestic steel demand will generally show a fluctuating downward trend, while steel enterprises should note that current production adjustments constitute a transition and critical period moving towards carbon emission control.

The CISA vice president said that there are opportunities and room for market expansion in the steel industry. Driven by the demand for high-quality development, green steel-structure buildings offer unmatched advantages and deserve greater promotion, he stated.