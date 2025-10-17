 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA:...

CISA: China’s steel demand to fluctuate on downward trend in 2026-30

Friday, 17 October 2025 11:19:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) held a symposium on quality upgrading of the steel industry in Beijing on October 15. Participants at the symposium had detailed discussions on the main content of the "Research Report on the 15th Five-Year Development Plan for the Steel Industry (Draft for Discussion)" and put forward specific suggestions.

Xia Nong, CISA vice president, emphasized that during the 15th five-year plan period (2026-30) domestic steel demand will generally show a fluctuating downward trend, while steel enterprises should note that current production adjustments constitute a transition and critical period moving towards carbon emission control.

The CISA vice president said that there are opportunities and room for market expansion in the steel industry. Driven by the demand for high-quality development, green steel-structure buildings offer unmatched advantages and deserve greater promotion, he stated.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 17, 2025

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China and ex-Malaysia rebar prices drop by $10/mt

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Second round of local coke prices increases proposed in China

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 17, 2025 

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.5 percent in Oct 6-12, 2025

17 Oct | Steel News

Demand for Chinese billet starts to revive at lower prices, some Asian buyers want bigger drop

16 Oct | Longs and Billet

Asian wire rod prices fall rapidly due to more active Chinese non-VAT offerings

16 Oct | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 16, 2025 

16 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 15, 2025

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 15, 2025 

15 Oct | Longs and Billet