CISA: China’s finished steel prices to fluctuate within limited range in near future

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 11:54:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to a new report issued by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), demand for steel has been at decent level, while crude steel output has been at high level, and finished steel prices increased further in July. There are a number of factors that participants in the Chinese finished steel market should pay attention to in the coming period, the CISA stated.

First of all, the average daily crude steel outputs in May, June and July have been at the highest levels in history. With the rapid growth in supply, the inventory levels of finished steel have indicated a rising trend, increasing the pressure on supply-demand side.

Secondly, the China Iron Ore Price Index (CIOPI) stood at $120.49/mt as of August 14, increasing by 31.3 percent compared to that recorded at the beginning of the year, while the China Steel Price Index (CSPI) decreased by 1.49 percent during the given period. The high level of iron ore prices exerted a negative impact on steel enterprises’ profitability.

Demand for ex-China steel from the international market has remained slack, while China’s imports of steel have eyed sharp rises. For instance, finished steel exports in the January-July period of the current year decreased by 17.6 percent year on year, while the finished steel imports have risen by 49.3 percent year on year.

Entering into August, due to the high level of crude steel output, floods in southern China, high levels of iron ore prices and severe situation of COVID-19 in the international market, finished steel prices fluctuated within a limited range, the CISA predicts.


