﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chongqing Steel plans to purchase assets of Changshou Steel

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 14:30:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that its board of directors has approved the plan to purchase the assets of Changshou Iron and Steel for RMB 3.551 billion ($0.55 billion). The assets Chongqing Steel plans to purchase include blast furnaces, sintering machines and coke ovens which were leased from Changshou Steel previously.

According to the evaluation report, the assets are valued at RMB 3.447 billion ($0.54 billion).

In the first quarter this year, Chongqing Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 9.978 billion, up 92.7 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 1.092 billion, up 26078.1 percent year on year. The steelmaking capacity of Chongqing Iron and Steel is 8.3 million mt per year.

$1 = RMB 6.4078


Tags: Far East  China  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week
07  Jun

China’s steel exports decline by 33.9 percent in May from April
07  Jun

Rizhao Steel to build 7.5 million mt BF under new capacity swap program
31  May

Fu’an of Ningde to build 7 million mt of stainless steel production base
31  May

CISA: 620 million mt of crude steel capacity switching to ultra-low emissions