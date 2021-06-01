Chinese steelmaker produces first coil at endless strip production plant

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 15:42:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that in April this year the first coil was produced at the Arvedi endless strip production (ESP) plant supplied to a Chinese steel producer in Hebei Province.

Commissioning of the plant took place after 17 months of the contract being in force and six months after the start of erection. First plate was produced on March 17 and first coil was produced on April 6, with the milestones achieved three weeks ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the first coil and the first endless strip were produced at the same time, marking a new record.

The Arvedi ESP plant, which is 180 meters long, reduces energy consumption by up to 45 percent and cuts carbon emissions. The casting and rolling plant will produce high-quality, ultra-thin hot strip with thicknesses of down to 0.7 millimeters and widths of up to 1,600 millimeters. The product portfolio ranges from carbon steel to high-strength low-alloyed grades. The plant will enable the company to better serve highly attractive local and foreign markets.

According to Primetals, the Arvedi ESP plant produces hot strip directly from liquid steel in a continuous and uninterrupted production process in a linked casting and rolling plant.

While Primetals did not indicate the name of the Chinese customer, it stated that it is a global company that operates integrated plants in two Chinese provinces and is capable of producing at least 6 million mt of steel per year.