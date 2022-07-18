Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage up in Q2 from Q1

Monday, 18 July 2022 17:28:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 79.2 percent in the second quarter of the current year, up 2.2 percentage points compared to the first quarter of this year, while it was down 4.9 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first half this year, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 78.1 percent, down 4.9 percentage points year on year.

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the second quarter of 2022 was at 75.1 percent, down 3.3 percentage points year on year, but down 0.7 percentage points compared to the first quarter of the given year.