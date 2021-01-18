﻿
Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage rises in Q4 from Q3

Monday, 18 January 2021 16:16:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 82 percent in the fourth quarter last year, up 0.4 percentage points compared to the third quarter, while it was up 1.8 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In 2020, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 78.8 percent, down 1.2 percentage points year on year.

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the fourth quarter of 2020 was at 78 percent, up 0.5 percentage points year on year, while rising by 1.3 percentage points compared to the third quarter of the given year. In 2020, total industrial capacity utilization in China was at 74.5 percent, down 2.1 percentage points year on year.


