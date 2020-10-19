Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage rises in Q3 from Q2

Monday, 19 October 2020 12:36:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 81.6 percent in the third quarter of the current year, up 3.2 percentage points compared to the second quarter, while it was up 2.2 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first three quarters this year, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 77.7 percent, down 2.2 percentage points year on year.

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the third quarter stood at 76.7 percent, up 0.3 percentage points year on year. In the first three quarters this year, total industrial capacity utilization in China was at 73.1 percent, down 3.1 percentage points year on year.