Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage down slightly in Q1 from Q4

Monday, 19 April 2021 16:10:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 81.7 percent in the first quarter of the current year, down 0.3 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year, while it was up 9.3 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the first quarter of 2021 was at 77.3 percent, up 9.9 percentage points year on year, but down 0.8 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of the given year.