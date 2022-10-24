Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage down in July-Sept

Monday, 24 October 2022 14:15:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 74.9 percent in the July-September period of the current year, down 4.3 percentage points compared to the April-June period this year, while it was down 2.1 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first nine months this year, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 77.1 percent, down 3.8 percentage points year on year.

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the July-September period this year was at 75.6 percent, down 1.5 percentage points year on year, but up 0.5 percentage points compared to the April-June period of the current year.

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the first nine months this year stood at 75.5 percent, down 2.1 percentage points year on year.