Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage decreases in Q3

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 12:21:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 77 percent in the third quarter of the current year, down 7.1 percentage points compared to the second quarter this year, while it was down 4.6 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the third quarter of 2021 was at 77.1 percent, up 0.4 percentage points year on year, but down 1.3 percentage points compared to the second quarter of the given year.

In the January-September period of the current year, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 80.9 percent, up 3.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year.


