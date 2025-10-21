 |  Login 
Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 80.1 percent in Q3 2025

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 09:31:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 80.1 percent in the July-September period of the current year, down 0.7 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the July-September period was at 74.6 percent, down 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year, while up 0.6 percentage points compared to the April-June period this year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

