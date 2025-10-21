Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 80.1 percent in Q3 2025

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 80.1 percent in the July-September period of the current year, down 0.7 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the July-September period was at 74.6 percent, down 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year, while up 0.6 percentage points compared to the April-June period this year.