The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 78.2 percent in the January-September period of the current year, down 0.2 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the July-September period was at 75.1 percent, down 0.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year.