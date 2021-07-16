﻿
Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rises in Q2 from Q1

Friday, 16 July 2021 14:21:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 84.1 percent in the second quarter of the current year, up 2.4 percentage points compared to the first quarter this year, while it was up 5.7 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the second quarter of 2021 was at 78.4 percent, up 4.0 percentage points year on year, but up 1.1 percentage points compared to the first quarter of the given year.


