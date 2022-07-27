﻿
Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 68.7 percent in H1

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:05:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 16 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 25 saw decreases in gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 82.61 billion ($12.2 billion), decreasing by 68.7 percent year on year, 4.5 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the January-May period.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 212.9 billion ($31.4 billion) in the first six months, down 25.5 percent year on year, 12 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the January-May period.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 40.64 billion ($6.0 billion), RMB 83.15 billion ($12.3 billion) and RMB 27.28 billion ($4.0 billion), down 4.0 percent, 8.4 percent and 3.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 4.27 trillion ($0.63 trillion), up 1.0 percent year on year. 

$1 = RMB 6.7731


