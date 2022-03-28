Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 56.5 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:33:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 21 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 19 saw decreases in gross profit, and one saw a reduction in its loss, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 20.19 billion ($3.2 billion), decreasing by 56.5 percent year on year, while its gross profit had risen by 75.5 percent in 2021.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 74.14 billion ($11.6 billion) in the first two months, down 9.9 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 1.9 percent recorded in 2021.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 12.6 billion ($1.97 billion), RMB 23.17 billion ($3.63 billion) and RMB 3.01 billion ($0.47 billion), up 15.5 percent, down 0.6 percent and down 34.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 1.15756 trillion ($0.18 trillion), up 5.0 percent year on year.