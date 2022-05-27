Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 55.7 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 27 May 2022 10:41:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 19 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 20 saw decreases in gross profit, one saw a profit after its previous loss, and one saw a stable gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 65.97 billion ($9.9 billion), decreasing by 55.7 percent year on year, six percentage points higher than the increase recorded in the January-March period.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 118.28 billion ($17.7 billion) in the first four months, down 33.4 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 27.56 billion ($4.1 billion), RMB 51.57 billion ($7.56 billion) and RMB 12.73 billion ($1.9 billion), up 9.5 percent, down 8.0 percent and down 13.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-April period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 2.65823 trillion ($0.39 trillion), up 3.5 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7387