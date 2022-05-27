﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 55.7 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 27 May 2022 10:41:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 19 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 20 saw decreases in gross profit, one saw a profit after its previous loss, and one saw a stable gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 65.97 billion ($9.9 billion), decreasing by 55.7 percent year on year, six percentage points higher than the increase recorded in the January-March period.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 118.28 billion ($17.7 billion) in the first four months, down 33.4 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 27.56 billion ($4.1 billion), RMB 51.57 billion ($7.56 billion) and RMB 12.73 billion ($1.9 billion), up 9.5 percent, down 8.0 percent and down 13.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-April period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 2.65823 trillion ($0.39 trillion), up 3.5 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7387


Tags: China Far East steelmaking 

Similar articles

27 May

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise in April
26 May

Ansteel’s net profit down 1.2 percent in Q1
25 May

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.27 percent in mid-May
24 May

China imports 25,400 mt of recyclable steel materials in April
24 May

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.5 percent in mid-May
24 May

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.0% in mid-May
20 May

CISA: China’s steel prices edge up slightly in April
18 May

China’s YongGang produces world’s largest diameter bloom
16 May

Industrial output of China’s steel sector down 2.9 percent in Jan-Apr
16 May

China’s crude steel output decreases by 10.3 percent in January-April