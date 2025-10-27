Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 97.34 billion in Jan-Sept 2025

In the January-September period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 97.34 billion ($13.7 billion), compared to a gross loss of RMB 34.1 billion recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 348.25 billion ($49 billion) in the given period, up 3.4 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 33.54 billion ($4.7 billion), RMB 119.6 billion ($16.8 billion) and RMB 101.76 billion ($14.3 billion) in the first nine months, down 27 percent, up 2.2 percent and up 37.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 5.3732 trillion ($0.76 trillion), up 9.9 percent year on year.