Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 83.7 billion in Jan-Aug 2025

In the January-August period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 83.7 billion ($11.8 billion), compared to a gross loss of RMB 16.97 billion recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 28.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 303.51 billion ($42.7 billion) in the given period, down 0.3 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 29.5 billion ($4.2 billion), RMB 102.48 billion ($14.4 billion) and RMB 89.56 billion ($12.6 billion) in the first eight months, down 30.6 percent, up 0.5 percent and up 37.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 4.69297 trillion ($0.66 trillion), up 0.9 percent year on year.