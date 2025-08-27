 |  Login 
Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 64.36 billion in Jan-July 2025

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 10:10:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 64.36 billion ($9.0 billion), compared to a gross loss of RMB 2.76 billion recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on August 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 273.7 billion ($38.4 billion) in the given period, up 0.9 percent year on year.  

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 25.55 billion ($3.6 billion), RMB 87.6 billion ($12.3 billion) and RMB 77.76 billion ($10.9 billion) in the first seven months, down 33.7 percent, up 3.4 percent and up 36.8 percent year on year, respectively. 

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 4.02035 trillion ($0.56 trillion), down 1.7 percent year on year.  


