Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 46.28 billion in H1 2025

In the January-June period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 46.28 billion ($6.5 billion), compared to a gross loss of RMB 310 million recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on July 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 244.42 billion ($34.2 billion) in the given period, up 3.6 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 21.9 billion ($3.1 billion), RMB 73.44 billion ($10.3 billion) and RMB 65.93 billion ($9.2 billion) in the first six months, down 36.2 percent, up 7.0 percent and up 39.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 3.4365 trillion ($0.48 trillion), down 1.8 percent year on year.