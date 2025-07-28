 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Chinese...

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 46.28 billion in H1 2025

Monday, 28 July 2025 09:51:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 46.28 billion ($6.5 billion), compared to a gross loss of RMB 310 million recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on July 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 244.42 billion ($34.2 billion) in the given period, up 3.6 percent year on year.  

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 21.9 billion ($3.1 billion), RMB 73.44 billion ($10.3 billion) and RMB 65.93 billion ($9.2 billion) in the first six months, down 36.2 percent, up 7.0 percent and up 39.2 percent year on year, respectively. 

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 3.4365 trillion ($0.48 trillion), down 1.8 percent year on year.  


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Wuxi Huaye Iron and Steel: Chinese exporters unfazed by tariffs

28 Jul | Interview

Local Chinese longs prices rise further but soften on Monday

28 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up further

28 Jul | Flats and Slab

China issues draft revision of Price Law for public comment

28 Jul | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 28, 2025 

28 Jul | Longs and Billet

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by $7/mt

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in July 14-20

28 Jul | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices indicate an uptrend

25 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices in China up amid 36% rise in coking coal futures, supply to remain controlled

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 25, 2025 

25 Jul | Longs and Billet