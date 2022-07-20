Chinese coking enterprises to increase production stoppages

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:44:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The committee of the China Coking Industry Association has held an industry analysis meeting with the attendance of major coking enterprises from Shanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong and Shaanxi, as reported by local Chinese media on July 20.

The coking enterprises agreed to increase production stoppages. Attendees said that increasing production stoppages and gaining sufficient cash flow would be the only way through the current difficult period for the coking industry. Accordingly, coking plants will reduce production by 30-50 percent in the near future.