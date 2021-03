Thursday, 18 March 2021 14:51:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Zhejiang Province launched 361 key projects on March 17, with an overall investment of RMB 582.3 billion ($89.8 billion), including eight extra-large projects with investment of more than RMB 10.0 billion ($1.54 billion).

There were 205 high-tech and industrial engineering projects covering the internet, life health and new materials, accounting for 56.8 percent of the overall projects.

$1 = RMB 6.4859