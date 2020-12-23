﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s Zhejiang Province launches 20 transportation projects on Dec 22

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:30:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Zhejiang Province launched 20 transportation projects on December 22, with an overall investment of RMB 101.4 billion ($15.5 billion), including seven high-speed road projects, six ordinary road projects and seven waterway projects, with investments of RMB 70.6 billion ($10.8 billion), RMB 25.6 billion ($3.9 billion) and RMB 5.2 billion ($0.8 billion), respectively.

Chen Lixing, director of Zhejiang’s department of transportation, said that the overall investment in high-speed roads in Zhejiang Province in the 2016-20 period amounted to RMB 308 billion. In the 2021-25 period, Zhejiang Province will invest RMB 2.0 trillion ($0.3 trillion) in transportation.

$1 = RMB 6.5558


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Dec

CISA mills maintain daily steel output in Dec 11-20 after hike earlier in month
22  Dec

MPI: China’s steel demand to add 1% in 2021, imports/exports to return to normal
21  Dec

DCE adjusts commission charge on iron ore futures contracts
21  Dec

China’s HRC output indicates slower y-o-y growth in Nov, down from Oct
18  Dec

CISA: China’s steel prices rise further in Nov, likely to soften in Dec