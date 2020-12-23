China’s Zhejiang Province launches 20 transportation projects on Dec 22

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:30:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Zhejiang Province launched 20 transportation projects on December 22, with an overall investment of RMB 101.4 billion ($15.5 billion), including seven high-speed road projects, six ordinary road projects and seven waterway projects, with investments of RMB 70.6 billion ($10.8 billion), RMB 25.6 billion ($3.9 billion) and RMB 5.2 billion ($0.8 billion), respectively.

Chen Lixing, director of Zhejiang’s department of transportation, said that the overall investment in high-speed roads in Zhejiang Province in the 2016-20 period amounted to RMB 308 billion. In the 2021-25 period, Zhejiang Province will invest RMB 2.0 trillion ($0.3 trillion) in transportation.

$1 = RMB 6.5558