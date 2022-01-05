China's Tangshan steelmaking hub implements further production cuts

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 11:26:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Tangshan, the major steelmaking hub in northern China, is again limiting steelmaking output as of Monday, January 3 - without a confirmed end date so far - due to the possibility of further heavy pollution in the near future, the local government has announced.

The municipal government in Tangshan had just ended a previous, week-long, production cut on January 1, brought in to offset high smog levels in the region. The latest notice also requires local companies stop using combustion-engine trucks for transportation, while the movement of raw materials from ports using such trucks have been halted between 7 pm in the evening until 7 am in the morning.