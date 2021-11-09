﻿
English
China's Tangshan region lifts steelmaking restrictions as of November 7

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 11:27:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The authorities in northern China's major steel production hub, Tangshan, announced on November 6 that the city would be lifting steelmaking restrictions as of 8:00 o’clock on November 7 as atmospheric diffusion conditions gradually improved, diminishing the effects of pollution in the area, according to a notice by the municipal government to manufacturers.

The municipal government said Tangshan should continue to implement emission reduction measures in accordance with the Control Plan of Tangshan City in November. The relevant departments at all levels of Tangshan should strictly fulfill their responsibilities, strengthen grid environmental supervision, intensify law enforcement and inspection, and promote continuous improvement of air quality.


