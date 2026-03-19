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China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 14.5 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

Thursday, 19 March 2026 10:13:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 9.33 million mt in the January-February period this year, down 14.5 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

China’s steel sheet/plate exports have been more directly impacted by introduction of export licenses in China as of January 1, which have significantly cut shipments of non-VAT HRC from China. Up to now, sales of non-VAT HRC have been close to zero. However, one trader commented, “I think there are signs that non-VAT offers coming back from late March and April.”

In addition, CBAM restrictions in Europe and antidumping duties globally, especially in the Asian region, resulted in a bigger decrease in exports of HRC during the first two months this year.


Tags: Plate Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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