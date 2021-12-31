China’s steel sector PMI rises in Dec, but still below 40% amid output cuts, low demand

Friday, 31 December 2021 11:35:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 38.7 percent, up 2.1 percentage points compared to November, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

In December, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 35.9 percent, 2.4 percentage points lower than that recorded in November, shrinking for the sixth consecutive month, signaling that most steelmakers’ production continued to slow at a faster pace in the given month.

Meanwhile, in December the sub-index for new orders in the steel sector saw a rise of 2.2 percentage points month on month, but it was still low at 28.1 percent. In northern China, demand for steel has slackened more significantly than in the southern region. Moreover, the new export orders index indicated a rise of 1.5 percentage points month on month to 36.3 percent, remaining below 40 percent for the sixth consecutive month.

At the same time, the purchase price index of raw materials in the Chinese steel sector increased by 9.4 percentage points month on month to 48.5 percent amid rising raw material prices.

As for January, steel prices may fluctuate within a limited range amid the slack situation in both supply and demand. The approaching Chinese New Year and the cold winter weather will negatively affect construction activities, slowing the demand for steel.