China’s steel sector PMI rises in August

Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:25:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 46.1 percent, up 13.1 percentage points compared to July, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

In August, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 47.4 percent, 21.3 percentage points higher than that recorded in July as the maintenance works of blast furnaces were gradually completed and steelmakers were more eager to produce amid improved profitability.

In the given month, the new order index stood at 43.1 percent, 17.2 percentage points higher than recorded in July, while remaining at a relatively low level, reflecting slack demand from downstream users.

Meanwhile, in August, the index of purchase price stood at 44 percent, 19.4 percentage points higher than in July, ending the downtrend in the previous three consecutive months.

As for September, demand for steel will continue to improve, while production will increase, with a fluctuating trend anticipated in finished steel prices.


