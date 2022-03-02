China’s steel sector PMI down in Feb amid weakness of supply and demand

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 13:47:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 47.3 percent, down 0.2 percentage points compared to January, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

In February, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 49.2 percent, 4.2 percentage points lower than in January amid the production restrictions in northern China due to the Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, in February the sub-index for new orders in the steel sector saw a rise of 2.6 percentage points month on month to 43.2 percent.

At the same time, the purchase price index of raw materials in the Chinese steel sector increased by 0.3 percentage points month on month to 58.1 percent against the backdrop of official measures to restrict speculation on iron ore prices.

As for March, steel prices may edge down slightly amid increasing production activities and declining raw material prices, while demand for steel will improve during the traditional peak season for business.