China’s steel sector PMI down further in Nov as demand shrinks more

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 12:04:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 36.6 percent, down 1.7 percentage points compared to October, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

In November, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 33.5 percent, 3.3 percentage points lower than that recorded in October, declining for the fifth consecutive month and falling to the lowest level in the past 21 months.

Meanwhile, the sub-index for new orders in the steel sector saw a decline of 2.3 percentage points month on month to 25.9 percent. This happened after last month’s drop by 10.8 percentage points to a critical level below 30 percent, meaning that the speed of the demand reduction was rising.

Moreover, the new export orders index indicated a drop of 3.9 percentage points month on month to 34.8 percent, below 40 percent for five consecutive months.

At the same time, the purchase price index of raw materials in the Chinese steel sector decreased by 20.9 percentage points month on month to 39.1 percent amid decreasing raw material prices.

As for December, steel prices may fluctuate within a limited range as production will be limited due to the production curb measures in the winter heating season and during the Olympic Winter Games. At the same time, demand will slacken due to the cold weather. However, raw material prices may bottom up due to shrinking supply, which will bolster steel prices to some extent.

$1 = RMB 6.3794