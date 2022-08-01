﻿
China’s steel sector PMI decreases in July

Monday, 01 August 2022 12:03:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 33.0 percent, down 3.2 percentage points compared to June, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

In July, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 26.1 percent, 8.0 percentage points lower than that recorded in June amid steelmakers’ implementation of maintenance works.

In July, the new order index stood at 25.9 percent, remaining stable compared to June, while remaining below 30 percent for the second consecutive month. The new export order index stood at 39.4 percent in the given month, 7.7 percentage points lower than in June.

The inventory index of finished steel stood at 33.0 percent in July, 15 percentage points lower than in June.

Meanwhile, in July, the index of purchase prices stood at 24.6 percent, 5.1 percentage points lower than in June, indicating a declining trend for the third consecutive month.

As for August, demand for steel may improve to some extent as the traditional peak season in September and October is approaching. It is thought that steel prices may indicate a rebounding trend, while raw material prices may also edge up when demand improves.


